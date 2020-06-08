Analysts Turn Mixed On The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP), Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT)

The shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $24 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The E.W. Scripps Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2019, to Buy the SSP stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on November 06, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Guggenheim was of a view that SSP is Neutral in its latest report on October 18, 2017. The Benchmark Company thinks that SSP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 27, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.07.

The shares of the company added by 21.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.67 while ending the day at $11.86. During the trading session, a total of 0.74 million shares were traded which represents a -67.02% decline from the average session volume which is 0.44 million shares. SSP had ended its last session trading at $9.78. The E.W. Scripps Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 SSP 52-week low price stands at $5.36 while its 52-week high price is $16.93.

The The E.W. Scripps Company generated 179.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 120.0%. The E.W. Scripps Company has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on March 30, 2010 where it informed investors and clients that Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Dougherty & Company also rated APT as Initiated on October 16, 2009, with its price target of $10 suggesting that APT could down by -294.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.89% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $10.10 and traded between $9.05 and $9.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APT’s 50-day SMA is 13.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.27. The stock has a high of $41.59 for the year while the low is $3.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.00%, as 2.98M SSP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.60% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.73, while the P/B ratio is 3.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 208.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more APT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -18,612 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,040,116 shares of APT, with a total valuation of $13,604,717. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more APT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,096,745 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 220,360 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. which are valued at $2,882,309. In the same vein, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 142,216 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 142,216 shares and is now valued at $1,860,185. Following these latest developments, around 9.50% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.