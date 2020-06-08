Analysts Turn Mixed On Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

The shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Matador Resources Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $2.50. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Stifel was of a view that MTDR is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Siebert Williams Shank thinks that MTDR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 895.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.79.

The shares of the company added by 24.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.32 while ending the day at $11.05. During the trading session, a total of 7.91 million shares were traded which represents a 8.49% incline from the average session volume which is 8.64 million shares. MTDR had ended its last session trading at $8.85. Matador Resources Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 MTDR 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $20.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Matador Resources Company generated 56.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Matador Resources Company has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Goldman also rated DBX as Downgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that DBX could surge by 19.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.58% to reach $27.45/share. It started the day trading at $23.44 and traded between $21.68 and $21.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DBX’s 50-day SMA is 20.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.14. The stock has a high of $26.20 for the year while the low is $14.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 48.94%, as 15.07M MTDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.87% of Dropbox Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DBX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -333,329 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,224,604 shares of DBX, with a total valuation of $425,121,176. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more DBX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $403,510,977 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Dropbox Inc. shares by 15.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,311,755 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,354,930 shares of Dropbox Inc. which are valued at $216,753,090. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Dropbox Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 423,918 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,557,797 shares and is now valued at $200,904,893. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Dropbox Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.