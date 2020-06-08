Analysts Turn Mixed On GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK), Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

The shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $15 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GeoPark Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on March 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Itau BBA was of a view that GPRK is Outperform in its latest report on February 13, 2020. Canaccord Genuity thinks that GPRK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 21, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.81.

The shares of the company added by 19.58% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.60 while ending the day at $10.93. During the trading session, a total of 0.79 million shares were traded which represents a -167.86% decline from the average session volume which is 0.29 million shares. GPRK had ended its last session trading at $9.14. GeoPark Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GPRK 52-week low price stands at $5.44 while its 52-week high price is $22.53.

The GeoPark Limited generated 165.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -172.22%. GeoPark Limited has the potential to record -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on June 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Credit Suisse also rated MERC as Upgrade on April 30, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that MERC could surge by 17.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.21% to reach $10.70/share. It started the day trading at $9.42 and traded between $8.77 and $8.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MERC’s 50-day SMA is 8.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.64. The stock has a high of $15.84 for the year while the low is $6.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 835865.16 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.81%, as 820,736 GPRK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.20% of Mercer International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 260.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.91%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought more MERC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchasing 58,180 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,999,634 shares of MERC, with a total valuation of $50,396,311. Gates Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more MERC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,151,034 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Mercer International Inc. shares by 5.45% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,855,479 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -222,249 shares of Mercer International Inc. which are valued at $38,863,228. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of Mercer International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.