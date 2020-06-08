Analysts Turn Mixed On Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF), HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

The shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $90 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fox Factory Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $86. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on August 02, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. Jefferies was of a view that FOXF is Buy in its latest report on July 16, 2018. Berenberg thinks that FOXF is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 51.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $61.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 156.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.72.

The shares of the company added by 10.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $84.00 while ending the day at $88.67. During the trading session, a total of 0.77 million shares were traded which represents a -79.86% decline from the average session volume which is 0.43 million shares. FOXF had ended its last session trading at $80.53. Fox Factory Holding Corp. currently has a market cap of $3.42 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 41.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.78, with a beta of 1.77. Fox Factory Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 FOXF 52-week low price stands at $34.58 while its 52-week high price is $86.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fox Factory Holding Corp. generated 76.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.77%. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has the potential to record 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $56. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.90% to reach $60.25/share. It started the day trading at $66.35 and traded between $59.94 and $65.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HQY’s 50-day SMA is 53.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.04. The stock has a high of $88.78 for the year while the low is $34.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.03%, as 3.87M FOXF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.55% of HealthEquity Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3290.50, while the P/B ratio is 4.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HQY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -398,425 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,464,246 shares of HQY, with a total valuation of $420,013,122. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HQY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $372,220,704 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its HealthEquity Inc. shares by 0.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,548,923 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -21,186 shares of HealthEquity Inc. which are valued at $199,697,897. In the same vein, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its HealthEquity Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 508,358 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,698,113 shares and is now valued at $151,822,819. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of HealthEquity Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.