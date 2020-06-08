Analysts Turn Mixed On Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS), SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX)

The shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Hold the VLRS stock while also putting a $5.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $14. UBS was of a view that VLRS is Buy in its latest report on June 18, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that VLRS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $170.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.96.

The shares of the company added by 10.51% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.43 while ending the day at $6.52. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a -115.78% decline from the average session volume which is 0.58 million shares. VLRS had ended its last session trading at $5.90. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 VLRS 52-week low price stands at $2.94 while its 52-week high price is $13.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. generated 538.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 400.0%. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. has the potential to record -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.95 and traded between $1.59 and $1.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAEX’s 50-day SMA is 1.5362 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0362. The stock has a high of $4.47 for the year while the low is $0.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 370432.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -56.11%, as 162,583 VLRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.18% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 707.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.05% over the last six months.

This move now sees The DuPont Capital Management Corp. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 632,637 shares of SAEX, with a total valuation of $1,265,274. Highbridge Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more SAEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $590,956 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlueMountain Capital Management L… decreased its SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 240,432 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of SAExploration Holdings Inc. which are valued at $480,864. Following these latest developments, around 12.85% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.