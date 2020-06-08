Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD), NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

The shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $20 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of US Foods Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 03, 2019, to Buy the USFD stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on May 09, 2019. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Buy rating by Buckingham Research in its report released on May 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that USFD is Hold in its latest report on November 07, 2018. Buckingham Research thinks that USFD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 181.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.37.

The shares of the company added by 10.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.61 while ending the day at $23.40. During the trading session, a total of 8.78 million shares were traded which represents a -69.54% decline from the average session volume which is 5.18 million shares. USFD had ended its last session trading at $21.11. US Foods Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 USFD 52-week low price stands at $8.32 while its 52-week high price is $43.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The US Foods Holding Corp. generated 1.08 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -433.33%. US Foods Holding Corp. has the potential to record 0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) is now rated as Positive. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.39% to reach $22.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.995 and traded between $17.52 and $18.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NMIH’s 50-day SMA is 13.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.12. The stock has a high of $35.79 for the year while the low is $8.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.40%, as 1.92M USFD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.84% of NMI Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.67, while the P/B ratio is 1.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more NMIH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -346,082 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,127,062 shares of NMIH, with a total valuation of $123,397,878. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NMIH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,841,920 worth of shares.

Similarly, Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its NMI Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,400,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of NMI Holdings Inc. which are valued at $59,488,000. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its NMI Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 568,500 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,847,949 shares and is now valued at $38,504,270. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of NMI Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.