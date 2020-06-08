Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK), Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

The shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on September 30, 2019. The Energy company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on June 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Imperial Capital was of a view that TUSK is Outperform in its latest report on May 03, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that TUSK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 169.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.37.

The shares of the company added by 23.77% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.33 while ending the day at $1.51. During the trading session, a total of 0.78 million shares were traded which represents a -164.23% decline from the average session volume which is 0.29 million shares. TUSK had ended its last session trading at $1.22. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 TUSK 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $11.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mammoth Energy Services Inc. generated 13.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has the potential to record -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $16.4529 and traded between $15.118 and $15.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CODX’s 50-day SMA is 14.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.61. The stock has a high of $29.72 for the year while the low is $0.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.62%, as 5.55M TUSK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.72% of Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.97% over the past 90 days while it gained 1466.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CODX shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 176,294 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 767,349 shares of CODX, with a total valuation of $8,701,738. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more CODX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,904,373 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares by 151.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 121,288 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 73,003 shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $1,375,406. In the same vein, BG Fund Management Luxembourg SA increased its Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 70,814 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 110,674 shares and is now valued at $1,255,043. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Co-Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.