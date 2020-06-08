Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB), TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

The shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Itau BBA in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. Itau BBA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Live Oak Bancshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2018. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that LOB is Hold in its latest report on July 09, 2018. Keefe Bruyette thinks that LOB is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.57.

The shares of the company added by 11.91% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.25 while ending the day at $16.91. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a -62.4% decline from the average session volume which is 0.33 million shares. LOB had ended its last session trading at $15.11. LOB 52-week low price stands at $7.57 while its 52-week high price is $20.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 173.68%. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Citigroup also rated TRIP as Initiated on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that TRIP could down by -19.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.81% to reach $21.41/share. It started the day trading at $26.60 and traded between $23.17 and $25.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRIP’s 50-day SMA is 18.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.37. The stock has a high of $43.10 for the year while the low is $13.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.05%, as 10.53M LOB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.28% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 42.91, while the P/B ratio is 3.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TRIP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -374,136 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,024,132 shares of TRIP, with a total valuation of $200,181,916. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TRIP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $183,647,775 worth of shares.

Similarly, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its TripAdvisor Inc. shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,484,970 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,906 shares of TripAdvisor Inc. which are valued at $169,444,851. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its TripAdvisor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,272,700 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,104,884 shares and is now valued at $81,974,533. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of TripAdvisor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.