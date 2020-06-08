Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL), Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

The shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $8 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genesis Energy L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Neutral the GEL stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $21. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that GEL is Outperform in its latest report on November 02, 2018. Robert W. Baird thinks that GEL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 313.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.79.

The shares of the company added by 11.39% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.86 while ending the day at $10.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a 42.39% incline from the average session volume which is 2.12 million shares. GEL had ended its last session trading at $9.57. Genesis Energy L.P. currently has a market cap of $1.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 43.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.48, with a beta of 2.64. Genesis Energy L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 GEL 52-week low price stands at $2.58 while its 52-week high price is $23.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Genesis Energy L.P. generated 41.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -240.0%. Genesis Energy L.P. has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on May 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. BMO Capital Markets also rated MUR as Downgrade on April 28, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that MUR could down by -42.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.14% to reach $11.87/share. It started the day trading at $17.2829 and traded between $15.90 and $16.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MUR’s 50-day SMA is 9.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.30. The stock has a high of $28.12 for the year while the low is $4.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.21%, as 26.88M GEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.57% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 41.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more MUR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -109 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,402,058 shares of MUR, with a total valuation of $241,968,408. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more MUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $235,312,030 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Murphy Oil Corporation shares by 1.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,913,867 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 252,358 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation which are valued at $200,598,463. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Murphy Oil Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 987,545 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,141,183 shares and is now valued at $143,994,430. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Murphy Oil Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.