Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN), Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

The shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $24 price target. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GAN Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 621.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.35 while ending the day at $18.75. During the trading session, a total of 2.91 million shares were traded which represents a -197.94% decline from the average session volume which is 0.98 million shares. GAN had ended its last session trading at $20.74. GAN Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 GAN 52-week low price stands at $2.60 while its 52-week high price is $26.00.

GAN Limited has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.91% to reach $1.80/share. It started the day trading at $2.48 and traded between $2.10 and $2.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETM’s 50-day SMA is 1.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.26. The stock has a high of $6.31 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.23%, as 11.76M GAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.41% of Entercom Communications Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 43.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… sold more ETM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… selling -217,521 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,794,813 shares of ETM, with a total valuation of $13,169,672. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ETM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,961,845 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Entercom Communications Corp. shares by 0.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,078,477 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 33,206 shares of Entercom Communications Corp. which are valued at $9,855,742. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Entercom Communications Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 216,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,344,231 shares and is now valued at $8,959,962. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Entercom Communications Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.