Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED), U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

The shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Barnes & Noble Education Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sidoti advised investors in its research note published on September 17, 2019, to Neutral the BNED stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on June 26, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on April 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Sidoti was of a view that BNED is Buy in its latest report on January 22, 2019. BWS Financial thinks that BNED is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.20.

The shares of the company added by 21.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.57 while ending the day at $1.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a -246.11% decline from the average session volume which is 0.57 million shares. BNED had ended its last session trading at $1.52. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 BNED 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $5.10.

The Barnes & Noble Education Inc. generated 9.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 579.37%.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Barrington Research also rated PRTS as Initiated on September 13, 2018, with its price target of $5 suggesting that PRTS could surge by 7.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.23% to reach $8.33/share. It started the day trading at $8.8799 and traded between $7.66 and $7.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRTS’s 50-day SMA is 3.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.53. The stock has a high of $9.58 for the year while the low is $1.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35349.81 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 79.24%, as 63,361 BNED shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.24% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 550.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 216.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 258.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The North Star Investment Management … bought more PRTS shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The North Star Investment Management … purchasing 630,022 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,145,842 shares of PRTS, with a total valuation of $10,098,153. Cannell Capital LLC meanwhile bought more PRTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,496,258 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares by 7.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,691,556 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 120,117 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. which are valued at $5,429,895. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 323,520 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 964,757 shares and is now valued at $3,096,870. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.