2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE), Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)

The shares of PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on May 21, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $21 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PDC Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Hold the PDCE stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Wells Fargo was of a view that PDCE is Overweight in its latest report on March 10, 2020. Stifel thinks that PDCE is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 256.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.98.

The shares of the company added by 12.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.62 while ending the day at $16.09. During the trading session, a total of 2.0 million shares were traded which represents a 18.94% incline from the average session volume which is 2.47 million shares. PDCE had ended its last session trading at $14.35. PDC Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 PDCE 52-week low price stands at $4.51 while its 52-week high price is $37.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$8.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PDC Energy Inc. generated 61.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 104.21%. PDC Energy Inc. has the potential to record -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on May 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Barclays also rated ACTG as Reiterated on July 29, 2016, with its price target of $6 suggesting that ACTG could surge by 7.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.61% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.80 and traded between $3.08 and $3.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACTG’s 50-day SMA is 2.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.59. The stock has a high of $3.50 for the year while the low is $1.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 725732.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.70%, as 796,128 PDCE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.72% of Acacia Research Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 274.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 43.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 67.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more ACTG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -102,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,287,700 shares of ACTG, with a total valuation of $8,317,881. BMO Asset Management Corp. meanwhile bought more ACTG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,462,860 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Acacia Research Corporation shares by 17.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,713,760 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -580,923 shares of Acacia Research Corporation which are valued at $6,865,813. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Acacia Research Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.