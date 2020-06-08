2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX), Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

The shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by China Renaissance in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. China Renaissance wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2018. Goldman was of a view that LX is Neutral in its latest report on June 13, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $105.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.69.

The shares of the company added by 11.25% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.33 while ending the day at $9.00. During the trading session, a total of 4.05 million shares were traded which represents a -166.65% decline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. LX had ended its last session trading at $8.09. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 LX 52-week low price stands at $6.98 while its 52-week high price is $16.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.53 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. generated 749.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 194.34%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has the potential to record 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.90% to reach $10.30/share. It started the day trading at $13.17 and traded between $12.25 and $12.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AZUL’s 50-day SMA is 8.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.02. The stock has a high of $44.55 for the year while the low is $5.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.79%, as 8.71M LX shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 60.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more AZUL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -13.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -588,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,707,417 shares of AZUL, with a total valuation of $35,442,907. Federated Global Investment Manag… meanwhile bought more AZUL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,933,268 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Azul S.A. shares by 4.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,336,108 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -145,765 shares of Azul S.A. which are valued at $31,893,192. In the same vein, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC decreased its Azul S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 110,295 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,317,193 shares and is now valued at $31,712,365.