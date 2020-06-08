2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE), HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

The shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Gabelli & Co in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Gabelli & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $35. Gabelli & Co was of a view that KLXE is Buy in its latest report on October 11, 2018.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 418.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.54.

The shares of the company added by 23.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.32 while ending the day at $2.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.99 million shares were traded which represents a -26.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.57 million shares. KLXE had ended its last session trading at $2.13. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 KLXE 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $21.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. generated 123.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 118.18%. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $3.05 and traded between $2.50 and $2.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HYRE's 50-day SMA is 1.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.47. The stock has a high of $4.95 for the year while the low is $0.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. At the moment, only 8.08% of HyreCar Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 238.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lynrock Lake LP bought more HYRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lynrock Lake LP purchasing 95,004 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,523,962 shares of HYRE, with a total valuation of $2,697,413. G2 Investment Partners Management… meanwhile bought more HYRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,478,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, ACT Capital Management LLLP decreased its HyreCar Inc. shares by 8.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 860,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -75,000 shares of HyreCar Inc. which are valued at $1,522,200. In the same vein, Friess Associates LLC decreased its HyreCar Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 48,652 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 774,403 shares and is now valued at $1,370,693. Following these latest developments, around 11.00% of HyreCar Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.