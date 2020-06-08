2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL), Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 128.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.69% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.53 while ending the day at $6.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a -23.52% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. GMBL had ended its last session trading at $7.84. GMBL 52-week low price stands at $2.91 while its 52-week high price is $9.75.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.06% to reach $6.19/share. It started the day trading at $5.14 and traded between $4.03 and $4.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIEN’s 50-day SMA is 2.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.59. The stock has a high of $9.71 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.05%, as 3.65M GMBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.57% of Sientra Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.07% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Deerfield Management Company LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,227,680 shares of SIEN, with a total valuation of $9,723,664. Polar Capital LLP meanwhile bought more SIEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,404,150 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sientra Inc. shares by 1.66% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,495,743 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -42,253 shares of Sientra Inc. which are valued at $5,740,209. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC decreased its Sientra Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 32,017 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,426,729 shares and is now valued at $5,581,477. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Sientra Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.