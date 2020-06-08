2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT), Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

The shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Energous Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2018. That day the Ladenburg Thalmann set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on December 28, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45.80. Oppenheimer was of a view that WATT is Perform in its latest report on January 24, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that WATT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 07, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 283.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.84.

The shares of the company added by 20.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.88 while ending the day at $2.34. During the trading session, a total of 4.17 million shares were traded which represents a -27.09% decline from the average session volume which is 3.28 million shares. WATT had ended its last session trading at $1.94. Energous Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.30 WATT 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $4.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Energous Corporation generated 19.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.0%. Energous Corporation has the potential to record -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on November 14, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $7.9617 and traded between $7.11 and $7.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APDN’s 50-day SMA is 7.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.73. The stock has a high of $26.80 for the year while the low is $2.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 182325.04 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.60%, as 212,591 WATT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.21% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 56.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 85.86% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more APDN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $709,328 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.20% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.