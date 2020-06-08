2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS), Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

The shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $20 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cumulus Media Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 147.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.08.

The shares of the company added by 29.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.9773 while ending the day at $7.43. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a -209.49% decline from the average session volume which is 0.19 million shares. CMLS had ended its last session trading at $5.75. Cumulus Media Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 CMLS 52-week low price stands at $3.00 while its 52-week high price is $19.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cumulus Media Inc. generated 107.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 686.11%. Cumulus Media Inc. has the potential to record -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on June 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $201. Credit Suisse also rated MTN as Initiated on May 21, 2020, with its price target of $235 suggesting that MTN could surge by 0.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $206.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.94% to reach $198.08/share. It started the day trading at $218.00 and traded between $195.82 and $196.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTN’s 50-day SMA is 169.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 215.03. The stock has a high of $255.37 for the year while the low is $125.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.72%, as 1.74M CMLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.38% of Vail Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.94, while the P/B ratio is 5.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 645.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.80%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BAMCO, Inc. sold more MTN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BAMCO, Inc. selling -36,867 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,515,327 shares of MTN, with a total valuation of $772,120,917. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $645,642,990 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Vail Resorts Inc. shares by 15.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,478,794 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -647,590 shares of Vail Resorts Inc. which are valued at $594,873,774. In the same vein, Select Equity Group LP decreased its Vail Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 705,951 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,893,369 shares and is now valued at $323,766,099. Following these latest developments, around 1.36% of Vail Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.