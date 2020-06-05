Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares fell to a low of $47.38 before closing at $52.55. Intraday shares traded counted 0.92 million, which was 50.81% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.88M. VOYA’s previous close was $49.83 while the outstanding shares total 137.40M. The firm has a beta of 1.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.99, and a growth ratio of 0.41. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.55, with weekly volatility at 3.48% and ATR at 1.91. The VOYA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $29.75 and a $63.81 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.46% on 06/04/20.

Investors have identified the Financial Conglomerates company Voya Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.36 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Voya Financial Inc. recorded a total of 1.69 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.13% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 36.44%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.64 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 44.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 137.40M with the revenue now reading -0.75 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.87 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VOYA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VOYA attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, SILVA KEVIN D sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 61.36, for a total value of 518,734. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman and CEO, MARTIN RODNEY O JR now sold 20,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,216,473. Also, 10% Owner, Voya Financial, Inc. bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 11. The shares were price at an average price of 25.00 per share, with a total market value of 20,000,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, MARTIN RODNEY O JR now holds 129,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,503,348. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

11 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Voya Financial Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VOYA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $59.09.