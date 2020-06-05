Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX), The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

The shares of Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $25 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Varex Imaging Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Overweight the VREX stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on October 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. CJS Securities was of a view that VREX is Market Outperform in its latest report on June 11, 2019. Northland Capital thinks that VREX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.44% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.00 while ending the day at $16.65. During the trading session, a total of 4.97 million shares were traded which represents a -1307.19% decline from the average session volume which is 0.35 million shares. VREX had ended its last session trading at $19.69. Varex Imaging Corporation currently has a market cap of $657.34 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 191.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 38.28, with a beta of 1.27. Varex Imaging Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VREX 52-week low price stands at $16.40 while its 52-week high price is $33.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Varex Imaging Corporation generated 24.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Varex Imaging Corporation has the potential to record 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) is now rated as Neutral. Goldman also rated MIK as Downgrade on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $6.50 suggesting that MIK could down by -8.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.95% to reach $4.61/share. It started the day trading at $5.26 and traded between $4.1525 and $4.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MIK’s 50-day SMA is 2.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.93. The stock has a high of $11.10 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.66%, as 29.35M VREX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.27% of The Michaels Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 39.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more MIK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -581,596 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,187,747 shares of MIK, with a total valuation of $34,010,751. Contrarius Investment Management … meanwhile bought more MIK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,512,556 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its The Michaels Companies Inc. shares by 6.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,694,619 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -531,170 shares of The Michaels Companies Inc. which are valued at $23,391,642. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its The Michaels Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 405,545 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,376,076 shares and is now valued at $22,423,271. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The Michaels Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.