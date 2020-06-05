Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV), Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.62.

The shares of the company added by 15.19% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.4209 while ending the day at $0.54. During the trading session, a total of 0.98 million shares were traded which represents a -1462.26% decline from the average session volume which is 62470.0 shares. PSV had ended its last session trading at $0.47. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 PSV 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $4.05.

The Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. generated 12.68 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. BTIG Research also rated EXAS as Resumed on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $127 suggesting that EXAS could surge by 15.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $89.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.08% to reach $100.40/share. It started the day trading at $89.92 and traded between $83.93 and $84.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXAS’s 50-day SMA is 75.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 86.62. The stock has a high of $123.99 for the year while the low is $35.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.17%, as 14.62M PSV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.89% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more EXAS shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,083,995 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,782,586 shares of EXAS, with a total valuation of $1,720,388,642. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EXAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,059,384,724 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Exact Sciences Corporation shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,810,653 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -88,070 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation which are valued at $458,925,374. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Exact Sciences Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 705,024 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,262,844 shares and is now valued at $415,659,419. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Exact Sciences Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.