Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

The shares of Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2018. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avinger Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on April 11, 2017. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $1. Dougherty & Company was of a view that AVGR is Buy in its latest report on May 08, 2015. Dougherty & Company thinks that AVGR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 29, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.61.

The shares of the company added by 11.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.3803 while ending the day at $0.42. During the trading session, a total of 4.68 million shares were traded which represents a -141.27% decline from the average session volume which is 1.94 million shares. AVGR had ended its last session trading at $0.38. Avinger Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 AVGR 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $5.68.

The Avinger Inc. generated 9.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -85.11%. Avinger Inc. has the potential to record -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on May 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $152. Even though the stock has been trading at $150.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.32% to reach $123.25/share. It started the day trading at $148.82 and traded between $139.69 and $141.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLOB’s 50-day SMA is 112.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 105.83. The stock has a high of $152.59 for the year while the low is $70.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.65%, as 2.08M AVGR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.92% of Globant S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 97.08, while the P/B ratio is 11.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 420.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… bought more GLOB shares, increasing its portfolio by 48.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… purchasing 970,953 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,959,167 shares of GLOB, with a total valuation of $342,286,847. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more GLOB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $293,338,542 worth of shares.

Similarly, Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its Globant S.A. shares by 0.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,404,275 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,808 shares of Globant S.A. which are valued at $162,432,489. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Globant S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 808,498 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,311,924 shares and is now valued at $151,750,249. Following these latest developments, around 3.31% of Globant S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.