Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

The shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on June 01, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on May 29, 2020, to Buy the ALLO stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on May 19, 2020. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $60. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that ALLO is Buy in its latest report on May 14, 2020. SunTrust thinks that ALLO is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 146.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.35.

During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a -7.56% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. ALLO had ended its last session trading at $46.36. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 18.80 ALLO 52-week low price stands at $17.43 while its 52-week high price is $55.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Allogene Therapeutics Inc. generated 135.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.0%. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. JMP Securities also rated VERI as Initiated on April 03, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that VERI could down by -89.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.57% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.54 and traded between $11.71 and $13.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VERI’s 50-day SMA is 5.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.60. The stock has a high of $12.20 for the year while the low is $1.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.97%, as 1.81M ALLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.29% of Veritone Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 651.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 65.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 337.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 366.32% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Banta Asset Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,980,379 shares of VERI, with a total valuation of $10,179,148. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VERI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,069,960 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Veritone Inc. shares by 4.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 373,535 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 15,443 shares of Veritone Inc. which are valued at $1,919,970. In the same vein, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its Veritone Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 159,799 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 333,184 shares and is now valued at $1,712,566. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Veritone Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.