Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM), Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

The shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.75 price target. B. Riley FBR Inc. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2017, to Buy the ATNM stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on September 14, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on August 25, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that ATNM is Buy in its latest report on February 29, 2016. FBR Capital thinks that ATNM is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 83.94.

The shares of the company added by 30.98% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.25 while ending the day at $0.29. During the trading session, a total of 80.64 million shares were traded which represents a -1503.09% decline from the average session volume which is 5.03 million shares. ATNM had ended its last session trading at $0.22. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 ATNM 52-week low price stands at $0.16 while its 52-week high price is $0.41.

The Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 9.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on April 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $97. Even though the stock has been trading at $110.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.20% to reach $105.90/share. It started the day trading at $114.5665 and traded between $104.73 and $105.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GWRE’s 50-day SMA is 90.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 103.54. The stock has a high of $124.16 for the year while the low is $71.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.61%, as 4.43M ATNM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.44% of Guidewire Software Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 921.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.60%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more GWRE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -200,360 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,416,516 shares of GWRE, with a total valuation of $764,556,313. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GWRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $692,693,607 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its Guidewire Software Inc. shares by 3.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,163,871 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -216,676 shares of Guidewire Software Inc. which are valued at $559,926,042. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP decreased its Guidewire Software Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 162,437 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,136,802 shares and is now valued at $375,787,094. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Guidewire Software Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.