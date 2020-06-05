The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.44% on 06/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $99.25 before closing at $101.86. Intraday shares traded counted 1.96 million, which was 20.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.47M. ALL’s previous close was $100.41 while the outstanding shares total 317.40M. The firm has a beta of 0.89, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.55,. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.04, with weekly volatility at 1.82% and ATR at 3.10. The ALL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $64.13 and a $125.92 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company The Allstate Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $32.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ALL were able to record 962.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 0.0. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.03 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Allstate Corporation (ALL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Allstate Corporation recorded a total of 10.08 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -9.07% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -13.85%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 9.33 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 661.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 317.40M with the revenue now reading 1.73 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (3.12 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ALL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ALL attractive?

In related news, Director, SPRIESER JUDITH A sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 99.03, for a total value of 176,570. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman, President & CEO, WILSON THOMAS J now sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 273,816. Also, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Rizzo Mario sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 08. The shares were price at an average price of 101.39 per share, with a total market value of 676,271. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, President & CEO, WILSON THOMAS J now holds 652,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 66,147,421. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

9 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Allstate Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ALL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $116.27.