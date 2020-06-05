Should You Buy Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) shares fell to a low of $6.43 before closing at $7.42. Intraday shares traded counted 0.84 million, which was 45.05% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.53M. CENX’s previous close was $6.74 while the outstanding shares total 89.30M. The firm has a beta of 2.04. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 83.85, with weekly volatility at 6.16% and ATR at 0.40. The CENX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.91 and a $8.42 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.05% on 06/04/20.

Investors have identified the Aluminum company Century Aluminum Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $596.42 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CENX, the company has in raw cash 149.4 million on their books with 65.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 583800000 million total, with 284900000 million as their total liabilities.

CENX were able to record 28.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 109.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 34.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Century Aluminum Company recorded a total of 421.2 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -16.33% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.4%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 416.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 4.8 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 89.30M with the revenue now reading -0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.08 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.35 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CENX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CENX attractive?

In related news, Director, Michelmore Andrew G bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.41, for a total value of 13,230. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, BLESS MICHAEL A now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 188,750. Also, President and CEO, BLESS MICHAEL A sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.56 per share, with a total market value of 189,000. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP, COO & GC, Gary Jesse E now holds 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 177,459. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Century Aluminum Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CENX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.00.