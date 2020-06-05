Ride Out The Next Market Storm With VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY), Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

The shares of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. The Energy company has also assigned a $2.70 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VAALCO Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on August 10, 2015, to Outperform the EGY stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2009. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on August 13, 2008, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that EGY is Sector Perform in its latest report on March 14, 2008. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that EGY is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 13, 2007 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.68.

The shares of the company added by 19.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.9921 while ending the day at $1.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a -233.94% decline from the average session volume which is 0.32 million shares. EGY had ended its last session trading at $1.02. VAALCO Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 EGY 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $2.60.

The VAALCO Energy Inc. generated 61.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3300.0%.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.31 and traded between $0.277 and $0.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCR’s 50-day SMA is 0.2624 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8481. The stock has a high of $3.25 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.59%, as 7.60M EGY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.02% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 882.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HCR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -837 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,445,015 shares of HCR, with a total valuation of $1,067,955. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $940,561 worth of shares.

Similarly, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by 0.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 659,933 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,401 shares of Hi-Crush Inc. which are valued at $204,579. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 106,808 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 657,933 shares and is now valued at $203,959. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Hi-Crush Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.