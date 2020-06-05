Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)

The shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cerus Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Buy the CERS stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 28, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that CERS is Overweight in its latest report on January 05, 2018. BTIG Research thinks that CERS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.16% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.83 while ending the day at $5.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a 13.92% incline from the average session volume which is 1.91 million shares. CERS had ended its last session trading at $6.37. Cerus Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 CERS 52-week low price stands at $2.71 while its 52-week high price is $6.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cerus Corporation generated 33.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Cerus Corporation has the potential to record -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.94% to reach $19.43/share. It started the day trading at $25.00 and traded between $22.36 and $24.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HP’s 50-day SMA is 18.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.73. The stock has a high of $53.06 for the year while the low is $12.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.60%, as 6.87M CERS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.61% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more HP shares, increasing its portfolio by 231.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 12,289,657 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,606,249 shares of HP, with a total valuation of $348,075,543. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $233,562,049 worth of shares.

Similarly, State Farm Investment Management … decreased its Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,257,200 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc. which are valued at $163,244,844. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 584 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,740,794 shares and is now valued at $153,035,497. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.