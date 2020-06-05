Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC), Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)

The shares of Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Biocept Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on June 02, 2017, to Buy the BIOC stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2016. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $1.20. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on August 19, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Aegis Capital was of a view that BIOC is Buy in its latest report on June 03, 2014.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 155.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.32.

The shares of the company added by 23.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.42 while ending the day at $0.54. During the trading session, a total of 60.82 million shares were traded which represents a -213.16% decline from the average session volume which is 19.42 million shares. BIOC had ended its last session trading at $0.44. Biocept Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 BIOC 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $1.24.

The Biocept Inc. generated 21.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -375.0%. Biocept Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.32% to reach $9.42/share. It started the day trading at $9.33 and traded between $9.02 and $9.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MBT’s 50-day SMA is 8.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.98. The stock has a high of $11.00 for the year while the low is $6.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 106.06%, as 6.91M BIOC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.49% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.34, while the P/B ratio is 17.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more MBT shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 4,055,428 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,668,397 shares of MBT, with a total valuation of $374,238,162. Lazard Asset Management LLC meanwhile sold more MBT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $266,893,470 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares by 1.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,874,578 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -332,441 shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company which are valued at $153,185,133. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,346,221 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,996,941 shares and is now valued at $102,813,784.