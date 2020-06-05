Ride Out The Next Market Storm With AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE), Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.04.

The shares of the company added by 50.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.68 while ending the day at $1.01. During the trading session, a total of 5.65 million shares were traded which represents a -14089.47% decline from the average session volume which is 39820.0 shares. ANTE had ended its last session trading at $0.67. AirNet Technology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 ANTE 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $1.89.

The AirNet Technology Inc. generated 8.02 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $100. UBS also rated ZS as Reiterated on May 29, 2020, with its price target of $90 suggesting that ZS could down by -51.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $107.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.06% to reach $67.90/share. It started the day trading at $107.20 and traded between $101.66 and $103.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZS’s 50-day SMA is 72.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.12. The stock has a high of $112.73 for the year while the low is $35.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.18%, as 10.38M ANTE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.73% of Zscaler Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 35.95%. Looking further, the stock has raised 93.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 95.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 37,684 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,082,729 shares of ZS, with a total valuation of $408,029,461. Artisan Partners LP meanwhile bought more ZS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $286,652,763 worth of shares.

Similarly, Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC increased its Zscaler Inc. shares by 7.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,121,042 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 274,345 shares of Zscaler Inc. which are valued at $276,439,497. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Zscaler Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 810,760 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,216,146 shares and is now valued at $215,739,074. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Zscaler Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.