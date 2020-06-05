Ride Out The Next Market Storm With AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT), BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)

The shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $1.75 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wunderlich advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2016, to Buy the MITT stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Wunderlich Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2016. That day the Wunderlich set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on March 10, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Maxim Group was of a view that MITT is Buy in its latest report on February 29, 2016. Wunderlich thinks that MITT is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $1.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.82.

The shares of the company added by 8.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.515 while ending the day at $2.75. During the trading session, a total of 5.71 million shares were traded which represents a -55.1% decline from the average session volume which is 3.68 million shares. MITT had ended its last session trading at $2.54. MITT 52-week low price stands at $1.46 while its 52-week high price is $16.70.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.38%.

It started the day trading at $0.874 and traded between $0.7408 and $0.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKYI’s 50-day SMA is 0.8138 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6725. The stock has a high of $2.58 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 99204.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -54.50%, as 45,138 MITT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.75% of BIO-key International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.71%. Looking further, the stock has raised 58.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 76.84% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 78,056 shares of BKYI, with a total valuation of $91,326. Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more BKYI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,025 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of BIO-key International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.