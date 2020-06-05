Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

The shares of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $58 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Smartsheet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on May 14, 2020, to Hold the SMAR stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on March 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that SMAR is Outperform in its latest report on January 31, 2020. First Analysis Sec thinks that SMAR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.99% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $45.49 while ending the day at $45.50. During the trading session, a total of 18.33 million shares were traded which represents a -1082.32% decline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. SMAR had ended its last session trading at $59.08. Smartsheet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 SMAR 52-week low price stands at $30.91 while its 52-week high price is $60.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Smartsheet Inc. generated 515.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.27%. Smartsheet Inc. has the potential to record -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on June 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $101. BofA/Merrill also rated BTAI as Initiated on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that BTAI could surge by 34.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.79% to reach $74.57/share. It started the day trading at $53.1034 and traded between $46.75 and $49.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTAI’s 50-day SMA is 34.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.45. The stock has a high of $51.83 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 852385.94 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.38%, as 780,956 SMAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.45% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 500.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 52.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 636.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The DNCA Finance SA sold more BTAI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The DNCA Finance SA selling -18,626 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 892,453 shares of BTAI, with a total valuation of $33,020,761. Artemis Investment Management LLP meanwhile sold more BTAI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,117,446 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares by 338.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 693,716 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 535,343 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $25,667,492. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 305,099 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 605,490 shares and is now valued at $22,403,130. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.