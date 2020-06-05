Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU), Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $124.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.28% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $18.01 while ending the day at $18.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a -388.49% decline from the average session volume which is 0.3 million shares. FUTU had ended its last session trading at $20.05. FUTU 52-week low price stands at $8.16 while its 52-week high price is $20.13.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on June 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Jefferies also rated MEOH as Upgrade on May 01, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that MEOH could down by -3.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.47% to reach $20.62/share. It started the day trading at $21.56 and traded between $20.1883 and $21.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MEOH’s 50-day SMA is 14.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.28. The stock has a high of $47.55 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.60%, as 3.93M FUTU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.17% of Methanex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.62, while the P/B ratio is 1.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 970.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought more MEOH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchasing 300,788 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,609,570 shares of MEOH, with a total valuation of $231,999,972. Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… meanwhile bought more MEOH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $72,984,734 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Methanex Corporation shares by 13.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,516,332 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -557,229 shares of Methanex Corporation which are valued at $55,839,352. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Methanex Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 136,033 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,239,099 shares and is now valued at $35,556,892. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Methanex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.