Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX), Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)

The shares of Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Emerald Holding Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Equal Weight the EEX stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on July 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11.50. Goldman was of a view that EEX is Neutral in its latest report on June 03, 2019. Barclays thinks that EEX is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.11.

The shares of the company added by 26.48% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.50 while ending the day at $3.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -140.61% decline from the average session volume which is 0.41 million shares. EEX had ended its last session trading at $2.53. Emerald Holding Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 EEX 52-week low price stands at $1.50 while its 52-week high price is $12.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Emerald Holding Inc. generated 50.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.89%. Emerald Holding Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) is now rated as Overweight. It started the day trading at $4.2998 and traded between $3.72 and $3.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AESE’s 50-day SMA is 2.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.08. The stock has a high of $10.81 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 220439.25 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.00%, as 235,870 EEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.42% of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 109.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 66.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 52.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Macquarie Investment Management L… sold more AESE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Macquarie Investment Management L… selling -6,821 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 396,821 shares of AESE, with a total valuation of $688,484. Kepos Capital LP meanwhile sold more AESE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $484,487 worth of shares.

Similarly, Royce & Associates LP decreased its Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 201,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $348,735. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC decreased its Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,278 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 41,105 shares and is now valued at $71,317. Following these latest developments, around 23.10% of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.