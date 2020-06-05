Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

The shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on January 03, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dolphin Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 401.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is 19.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 89.07.

The shares of the company added by 83.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.37 while ending the day at $1.64. During the trading session, a total of 30.85 million shares were traded which represents a -10251.69% decline from the average session volume which is 0.3 million shares. DLPN had ended its last session trading at $0.89. Dolphin Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 DLPN 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $1.38.

The Dolphin Entertainment Inc. generated 2.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.03% to reach $14.33/share. It started the day trading at $13.75 and traded between $13.04 and $13.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGRY’s 50-day SMA is 10.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.41. The stock has a high of $19.74 for the year while the low is $4.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.17%, as 3.11M DLPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.30% of Surgery Partners Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC sold more SGRY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC selling -78,382 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,524,260 shares of SGRY, with a total valuation of $41,586,268. Talomon Capital Ltd. meanwhile sold more SGRY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,944,409 worth of shares.

Similarly, King Street Capital Management LP increased its Surgery Partners Inc. shares by 90.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,908,402 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 908,402 shares of Surgery Partners Inc. which are valued at $22,519,144. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Surgery Partners Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 62,611 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,497,044 shares and is now valued at $17,665,119. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Surgery Partners Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.