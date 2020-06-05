Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX), SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

The shares of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Taglich Brothers in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2017. Taglich Brothers wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cemtrex Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 258.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.39.

The shares of the company added by 20.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.78 while ending the day at $2.15. During the trading session, a total of 12.56 million shares were traded which represents a -199.08% decline from the average session volume which is 4.2 million shares. CETX had ended its last session trading at $1.78. Cemtrex Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CETX 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $5.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.59 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cemtrex Inc. generated 4.06 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $365. Wells Fargo also rated SBAC as Upgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $305 suggesting that SBAC could surge by 5.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $314.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.56% to reach $317.93/share. It started the day trading at $314.99 and traded between $298.8499 and $300.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBAC’s 50-day SMA is 291.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 260.91. The stock has a high of $323.02 for the year while the low is $205.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.40%, as 1.42M CETX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.29% of SBA Communications Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 940.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SBAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -344,304 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,992,448 shares of SBAC, with a total valuation of $5,216,370,524. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SBAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,904,383,588 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its SBA Communications Corporation shares by 1.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,059,152 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -56,444 shares of SBA Communications Corporation which are valued at $1,466,749,348. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its SBA Communications Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,024,037 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,292,380 shares and is now valued at $1,244,446,810. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of SBA Communications Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.