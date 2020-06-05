Mixed Analyst Attention: Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN)

The shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2018. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $28 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tronox Holdings plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 30, 2018, to Equal-Weight the TROX stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 14, 2017. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on October 24, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that TROX is Outperform in its latest report on August 13, 2015. B. Riley & Co. thinks that TROX is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.56.

The shares of the company added by 8.24% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.16 while ending the day at $7.88. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a 37.36% incline from the average session volume which is 2.01 million shares. TROX had ended its last session trading at $7.28. Tronox Holdings plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 TROX 52-week low price stands at $3.97 while its 52-week high price is $13.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tronox Holdings plc generated 429.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.34%. Tronox Holdings plc has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on November 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.46% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.80 and traded between $0.72 and $0.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCN’s 50-day SMA is 0.5343 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2725. The stock has a high of $2.23 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 50.43%, as 3.49M TROX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.97% of Ocwen Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Omega Advisors, Inc. bought more OCN shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Omega Advisors, Inc. purchasing 992,065 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,185,525 shares of OCN, with a total valuation of $5,564,292. Deer Park Road Management Co. LP meanwhile sold more OCN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,467,494 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ocwen Financial Corporation shares by 0.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,555,070 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -27,495 shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation which are valued at $3,610,240. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Ocwen Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 23,606 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,939,480 shares and is now valued at $2,084,461. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Ocwen Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.