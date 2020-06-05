Mixed Analyst Attention: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT), TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD)

The shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2013. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Brigantine advised investors in its research note published on March 29, 2012, to Buy the GILT stock while also putting a $5.50 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on June 22, 2011. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on March 22, 2007, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. William Blair was of a view that GILT is Outperform in its latest report on January 18, 2007.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.93 while ending the day at $6.95. During the trading session, a total of 1.07 million shares were traded which represents a -195.21% decline from the average session volume which is 0.36 million shares. GILT had ended its last session trading at $8.01. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. currently has a market cap of $389.76 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.07, with a beta of 0.99. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 GILT 52-week low price stands at $4.70 while its 52-week high price is $10.76.

The Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. generated 92.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Citigroup also rated AMTD as Downgrade on April 27, 2020, with its price target of $39.50 suggesting that AMTD could down by -15.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.99% to reach $39.04/share. It started the day trading at $45.10 and traded between $42.29 and $45.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMTD’s 50-day SMA is 36.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.43. The stock has a high of $53.99 for the year while the low is $27.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.59%, as 21.77M GILT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.42% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.79, while the P/B ratio is 2.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.70%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The TD Asset Management, Inc. sold more AMTD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The TD Asset Management, Inc. selling -15,935 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 234,025,566 shares of AMTD, with a total valuation of $9,190,183,977. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more AMTD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $744,067,697 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,943,601 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 70,108 shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation which are valued at $626,105,211. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,074,745 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,785,107 shares and is now valued at $462,801,152. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.