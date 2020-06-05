Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) move down -1.04% this morning: LPCN Price downtrend Looks Real

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.04% on 06/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.851 before closing at $0.89. Intraday shares traded counted 0.77 million, which was 27.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.06M. LPCN’s previous close was $0.90 while the outstanding shares total 41.35M. The firm has a beta of 0.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.90, with weekly volatility at 8.64% and ATR at 0.08. The LPCN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.30 and a $3.45 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Lipocine Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $43.62 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LPCN, the company has in raw cash 20.14 million on their books with 1.67 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 20966000 million total, with 4060000 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LPCN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LPCN attractive?

In related news, Director, Higuchi John W. bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.32, for a total value of 69,542. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO and President, Patel Mahesh V. now bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,340. Also, President and CEO, Patel Mahesh V. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.40 per share, with a total market value of 9,975. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO and President, Patel Mahesh V. now holds 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,835. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.60%.