Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) move up 0.65% this morning: LEVI Price Rally Looks Real

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) previous close was $15.34 while the outstanding shares total 396.22M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.84,. LEVI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.65% on 06/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $14.78 before closing at $15.44. Intraday shares traded counted 1.91 million, which was -18.0% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.62M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.86, with weekly volatility at 5.35% and ATR at 0.81. The LEVI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.09 and a $23.74 high.

Investors have identified the Apparel Manufacturing company Levi Strauss & Co. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2744999000 million total, with 1291511000 million as their total liabilities.

LEVI were able to record 153.46 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -60.69 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 197.88 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Levi Strauss & Co. recorded a total of 1.51 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.76% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.15%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 666.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 839.33 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 396.22M with the revenue now reading 0.39 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.35 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LEVI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LEVI attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Eisenhardt Elizabeth H sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.39, for a total value of 308,743. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Haas Jennifer C. now sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,914. Also, 10% Owner, Haas Bradley J. sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 12. The shares were price at an average price of 20.39 per share, with a total market value of 15,436. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Eisenhardt Elizabeth H now holds 42,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 846,816. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.10%.

6 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Levi Strauss & Co.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LEVI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.25.