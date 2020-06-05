Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX:NTN), Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

The shares of NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX:NTN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on June 19, 2015. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $0.28 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NTN Buzztime Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.77.

The shares of the company added by 13.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.17 while ending the day at $1.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a -7823.65% decline from the average session volume which is 21730.0 shares. NTN had ended its last session trading at $1.20. NTN Buzztime Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NTN 52-week low price stands at $0.94 while its 52-week high price is $3.99.

The NTN Buzztime Inc. generated 2.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.55%.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 13, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. It started the day trading at $0.7473 and traded between $0.66 and $0.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONVO’s 50-day SMA is 0.4685 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3781. The stock has a high of $0.93 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.32%, as 2.31M NTN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.78% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 104.83% over the past 90 days while it gained 36.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more ONVO shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 3,413,327 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,912,766 shares of ONVO, with a total valuation of $9,692,100.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. decreased its Organovo Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,807,832 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. which are valued at $5,417,713. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Organovo Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 269,711 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,293,471 shares and is now valued at $3,085,138. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Organovo Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.