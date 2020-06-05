Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

The shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 18, 2015. The Financial company has also assigned a $8 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marathon Patent Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 12, 2015, to Buy the MARA stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2015. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on March 12, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Midtown Partners was of a view that MARA is Strong Buy in its latest report on October 06, 2014.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $64.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 209.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.08.

The shares of the company added by 18.48% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.86 while ending the day at $1.09. During the trading session, a total of 11.72 million shares were traded which represents a -320.06% decline from the average session volume which is 2.79 million shares. MARA had ended its last session trading at $0.92. Marathon Patent Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MARA 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $3.49.

The Marathon Patent Group Inc. generated 0.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1481.82%.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $4.0201 and traded between $3.67 and $3.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SELB’s 50-day SMA is 2.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.45. The stock has a high of $4.83 for the year while the low is $1.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.46%, as 6.85M MARA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.48% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 794.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 146.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Mangrove Partners bought more SELB shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Mangrove Partners purchasing 294,341 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,548,857 shares of SELB, with a total valuation of $14,981,914.

Similarly, BVF Partners LP increased its Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares by 9.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,609,472 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 325,400 shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $9,745,574. Following these latest developments, around 8.70% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.