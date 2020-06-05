Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

The shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $18 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Compugen Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on May 13, 2020, to Buy the CGEN stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on May 07, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on April 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. SunTrust was of a view that CGEN is Buy in its latest report on March 24, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that CGEN is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 439.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.02% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.70 while ending the day at $14.72. During the trading session, a total of 2.0 million shares were traded which represents a -34.95% decline from the average session volume which is 1.48 million shares. CGEN had ended its last session trading at $17.12. Compugen Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 14.00 CGEN 52-week low price stands at $2.73 while its 52-week high price is $17.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Compugen Ltd. generated 121.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Compugen Ltd. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on June 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. It started the day trading at $20.00 and traded between $17.39 and $19.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NCLH’s 50-day SMA is 12.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.80. The stock has a high of $59.78 for the year while the low is $7.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 59.15%, as 46.08M CGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.09% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 46.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NCLH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 11,275 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,357,758 shares of NCLH, with a total valuation of $383,067,231. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more NCLH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $197,569,652 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares by 0.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,356,963 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -80,425 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. which are valued at $169,854,193. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 57,743 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,108,946 shares and is now valued at $149,386,714. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.