Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY), PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

The shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. The Energy company has also assigned a $10.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amplify Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Outperform the AMPY stock while also putting a $10 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 273.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.81.

The shares of the company added by 31.43% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.50 while ending the day at $1.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a -147.44% decline from the average session volume which is 0.78 million shares. AMPY had ended its last session trading at $1.40. Amplify Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 AMPY 52-week low price stands at $0.49 while its 52-week high price is $7.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Amplify Energy Corp. generated 1.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. Amplify Energy Corp. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.19% to reach $59.20/share. It started the day trading at $49.69 and traded between $47.08 and $47.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTCT’s 50-day SMA is 47.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.15. The stock has a high of $59.89 for the year while the low is $30.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.79%, as 4.46M AMPY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.34% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 833.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more PTCT shares, increasing its portfolio by 565.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 5,300,979 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,238,168 shares of PTCT, with a total valuation of $317,647,515. Franklin Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more PTCT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $280,043,807 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares by 1.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,403,794 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 89,821 shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $275,161,190. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 111,374 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,259,028 shares and is now valued at $216,869,706. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.