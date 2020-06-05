Is There A Value in Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) And Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

The shares of Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on August 03, 2018. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Titan International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2015. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on May 06, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Wm Smith was of a view that TWI is Not Rated in its latest report on April 06, 2015. Oppenheimer thinks that TWI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 24, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.31.

The shares of the company added by 12.58% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.4698 while ending the day at $1.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -113.07% decline from the average session volume which is 0.64 million shares. TWI had ended its last session trading at $1.51. Titan International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TWI 52-week low price stands at $1.05 while its 52-week high price is $5.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Titan International Inc. generated 60.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Titan International Inc. has the potential to record -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $61. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.83% to reach $24.88/share. It started the day trading at $38.888 and traded between $35.77 and $36.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZYME’s 50-day SMA is 36.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.42. The stock has a high of $52.75 for the year while the low is $17.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.69%, as 1.07M TWI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.85% of Zymeworks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 455.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more ZYME shares, increasing its portfolio by 48.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 1,157,973 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,560,999 shares of ZYME, with a total valuation of $130,083,293. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more ZYME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $118,706,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… increased its Zymeworks Inc. shares by 103.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,608,405 shares of Zymeworks Inc. which are valued at $115,397,503. In the same vein, Great Point Partners LLC increased its Zymeworks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 100,899 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,324,688 shares and is now valued at $84,920,853. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Zymeworks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.