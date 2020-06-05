Is There A Value in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) And Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

The shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $59 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Blueprint Medicines Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Outperform the BPMC stock while also putting a $89 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2020. Raymond James was of a view that BPMC is Strong Buy in its latest report on November 06, 2019. JMP Securities thinks that BPMC is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 106.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $86.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.74% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $68.6688 while ending the day at $69.51. During the trading session, a total of 0.66 million shares were traded which represents a 16.81% incline from the average session volume which is 0.79 million shares. BPMC had ended its last session trading at $74.53. Blueprint Medicines Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.10 BPMC 52-week low price stands at $43.29 while its 52-week high price is $102.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Blueprint Medicines Corporation generated 375.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.32%. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has the potential to record -8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on May 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $0.1379 and traded between $0.1226 and $0.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHIP’s 50-day SMA is 0.1512 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3954. The stock has a high of $1.17 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 45.09%, as 13.54M BPMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.70% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 43.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.51% over the last six months.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd. meanwhile bought more SHIP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,102,500 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 59.60% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.