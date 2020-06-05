Is Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Still Worth A Bite?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.53, with weekly volatility at 6.56% and ATR at 1.52. The SNV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.91 and a $40.32 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.46 million, which was 0.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.48M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.16% on 06/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $20.64 before closing at $22.61. SNV’s previous close was $21.10 while the outstanding shares total 147.31M. The firm has a beta of 1.69, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.69, and a growth ratio of 0.96.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Synovus Financial Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.50 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

SNV were able to record 12.82 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 636.92 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 19.76 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Synovus Financial Corp. recorded a total of 483.9 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.33% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.62%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 110.64 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 373.26 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 147.31M with the revenue now reading 0.26 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.31 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SNV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SNV attractive?

In related news, Director, BUTLER STEPHEN T bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 23.73, for a total value of 50,308. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman & CEO, Stelling Kessel D now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 233,000. Also, President and COO, Blair Kevin S. bought 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 22.63 per share, with a total market value of 99,866. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Stallworth John L. now holds 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,786. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

11 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Synovus Financial Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SNV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.16.