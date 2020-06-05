Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)?

The shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $1 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Washington Prime Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2018. Goldman was of a view that WPG is Neutral in its latest report on July 15, 2016. Sun Trust Rbsn Humphrey thinks that WPG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.54.

The shares of the company added by 16.16% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.70 while ending the day at $0.82. During the trading session, a total of 7.13 million shares were traded which represents a -12.93% decline from the average session volume which is 6.31 million shares. WPG had ended its last session trading at $0.71. WPG 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $4.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.73%. Washington Prime Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $230. SVB Leerink also rated EW as Upgrade on April 17, 2020, with its price target of $270 suggesting that EW could surge by 70.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $74.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.99% to reach $242.68/share. It started the day trading at $74.48 and traded between $70.73 and $71.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EW’s 50-day SMA is 70.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.99. The stock has a high of $82.55 for the year while the low is $51.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.66%, as 2.47M WPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.20% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.56, while the P/B ratio is 3.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -248,941 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,652,110 shares of EW, with a total valuation of $3,404,333,925. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more EW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,401,517,768 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares by 0.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,998,907 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 81,976 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation which are valued at $1,957,262,273. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,940,741 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,404,218 shares and is now valued at $1,392,917,415. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.