Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX:XTNT)?

The shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $2 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Waitr Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Hold the WTRH stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Piper Jaffray was of a view that WTRH is Neutral in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that WTRH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 883.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.79.

During the trading session, a total of 4.98 million shares were traded which represents a 58.99% incline from the average session volume which is 12.15 million shares. WTRH had ended its last session trading at $2.25. Waitr Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 WTRH 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $6.76.

The Waitr Holdings Inc. generated 39.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -933.33%.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on November 15, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX:XTNT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $1.43 and traded between $1.13 and $1.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XTNT’s 50-day SMA is 0.8341 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6118. The stock has a high of $3.55 for the year while the low is $0.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1568.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 720.92%, as 12,872 WTRH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.10% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 639.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.30% over the last six months.

This move now sees The OrbiMed Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,207,012 shares of XTNT, with a total valuation of $6,905,259. Park West Asset Management LLC meanwhile sold more XTNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $943,319 worth of shares.

Similarly, Telemetry Investments LLC decreased its Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares by 0.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 752,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -281 shares of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. which are valued at $564,476. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.