Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI), Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)?

The shares of Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Team Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Accumulate rating from Johnson Rice Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2018. Johnson Rice was of a view that TISI is Accumulate in its latest report on November 08, 2017. Johnson Rice thinks that TISI is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.83.

The shares of the company added by 14.05% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.35 while ending the day at $6.17. During the trading session, a total of 0.51 million shares were traded which represents a -49.97% decline from the average session volume which is 0.34 million shares. TISI had ended its last session trading at $5.41. Team Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 TISI 52-week low price stands at $3.75 while its 52-week high price is $19.00.

The Team Inc. generated 12.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -725.0%. Team Inc. has the potential to record -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Morgan Stanley also rated YEXT as Reiterated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that YEXT could surge by 2.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.45% to reach $17.14/share. It started the day trading at $18.17 and traded between $16.26 and $16.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YEXT’s 50-day SMA is 12.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.87. The stock has a high of $22.65 for the year while the low is $8.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.70%, as 7.38M TISI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.38% of Yext Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.81%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.84% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more YEXT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 97,431 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,683,923 shares of YEXT, with a total valuation of $136,754,214. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more YEXT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $121,828,250 worth of shares.

Similarly, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its Yext Inc. shares by 6.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,363,320 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 514,525 shares of Yext Inc. which are valued at $107,050,496. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Yext Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 29,456 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,889,082 shares and is now valued at $100,980,250. Following these latest developments, around 6.30% of Yext Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.