Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE), Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)?

The shares of Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $7 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lands’ End Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.09.

The shares of the company added by 19.44% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.70 while ending the day at $8.17. During the trading session, a total of 0.77 million shares were traded which represents a -112.42% decline from the average session volume which is 0.36 million shares. LE had ended its last session trading at $6.84. Lands’ End Inc. currently has a market cap of $265.77 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.69, with a beta of 2.01. Lands’ End Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 LE 52-week low price stands at $4.05 while its 52-week high price is $18.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lands’ End Inc. generated 79.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -354.55%. Lands’ End Inc. has the potential to record 0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Citigroup also rated PBYI as Downgrade on May 10, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that PBYI could surge by 13.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.70% to reach $12.13/share. It started the day trading at $11.33 and traded between $10.51 and $10.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBYI’s 50-day SMA is 10.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.60. The stock has a high of $15.10 for the year while the low is $5.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.08%, as 7.88M LE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.64% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PBYI shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 623,243 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,544,054 shares of PBYI, with a total valuation of $45,667,743. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more PBYI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,573,181 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ecor1 Capital LLC decreased its Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,536,156 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc. which are valued at $25,488,368. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 74,152 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,411,357 shares and is now valued at $24,234,138. Following these latest developments, around 11.30% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.